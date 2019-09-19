|
|
Lewis Olds
Chillicothe - Lewis F. Olds, 69 of Chillicothe unexpectedly passed from this life on Monday, September 16, 2019 at his residence. He was born December 28, 1949 in Chillicothe, the son of Phillip and Clara (Lehr) Olds.
Surviving is a brother, Daniel Blevins, KY; a nephew, Terry L. Blevins, Chillicothe; his close friend, Charles F. Dearth, Chillicothe; his special friend, Bubba and numerous extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Shannon M. Olds and sisters, Barbara S. Blevins and Emma M. Blevins.
Lewis was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Vietnam. He was a devoted father and friend, caring for his daughter Shannon until her death.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Following cremation, a private interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery. The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019