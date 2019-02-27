|
|
Lewis Thomas, Jr.
Chillicothe - Lewis D. Thomas, Jr., 69, died Saturday, February 23, 2019, at his residence following an extended battle with cancer.
He was born February 4, 1950, in Chillicothe to the late Lewis D., Sr. and Gloria A. (Cox) Thomas.
Surviving are his children: Charles Jones, Christina (Shawn) Thomas, Lewis (Sarah) Thomas III, Tuesday Thomas; grandchildren: Brooke Michaels, Alex Thomas, Jason Stevens, Chyla Ramos, Carmen Thomas, Lewis Thomas IV, Lexis Thomas, Noah Renner and Harris Thomas; 3 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law Jacques (Carole) Thomas, Aaron Thomas, Marland (Anita) Thomas, Dana (Cindy) Thomas, Jay Thomas; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother Javan Thomas.
Mr. Thomas was a graduate of Waverly High School and then joined a mason union where he became a journeyman concrete finisher. He owned and operated L & M Thomas Concrete for over 40 years doing work in Chillicothe and the surrounding area.
Funeral service will be held at Noon Saturday, March 2, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Friends may call from 6-9pm Friday at the funeral home. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019