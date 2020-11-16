Lexi L. Olson
Chillicothe - Lexie L. Olson, 83, of Chillicothe, passed away 7:05 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her residence.
She was born December 4, 1936, in West Liberty, KY to the late Omer and Lillian Lewis Burton.
Surviving a daughter, Sheila Rowland, of Chillicothe; daughter-in-law, Amy F. Olson, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Qua Rowland, Rikki Olson, Jon (Bobbi) Olson, and Erin Clark; great grandchildren, Berklee, Rhys, Bryce, Ethan, Carly, Kyle, Caylee, Jonathon, Alexis, Alayna and Alyssa; great-great grandchildren, Avery, Lynnex, and Asher; brothers, Clyde (Jenny) Burton and Bill (Linda) Burton; sisters, Jane (Mike) Meeker, Shirley Hoselton and Diane Burton; sisters-in-law, Betty Burton and Carlene Burton and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Rick E. Olson; sisters, Geneva Gray, Dixie Terry, Kay McGuire and Ruth E. George; brothers, Curtis and Mike Burton.
Lexie was a homemaker and a member of the Jefferson Avenue C.C.C.U. church.
Graveside services will be held 3:30 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Mark Gray officiating. Friends may call at WARE FUNERAL HOME from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday.
