Lexi L. Olson
Lexi L. Olson

Chillicothe - Lexie L. Olson, 83, of Chillicothe, passed away 7:05 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her residence.

She was born December 4, 1936, in West Liberty, KY to the late Omer and Lillian Lewis Burton.

Surviving a daughter, Sheila Rowland, of Chillicothe; daughter-in-law, Amy F. Olson, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Qua Rowland, Rikki Olson, Jon (Bobbi) Olson, and Erin Clark; great grandchildren, Berklee, Rhys, Bryce, Ethan, Carly, Kyle, Caylee, Jonathon, Alexis, Alayna and Alyssa; great-great grandchildren, Avery, Lynnex, and Asher; brothers, Clyde (Jenny) Burton and Bill (Linda) Burton; sisters, Jane (Mike) Meeker, Shirley Hoselton and Diane Burton; sisters-in-law, Betty Burton and Carlene Burton and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Rick E. Olson; sisters, Geneva Gray, Dixie Terry, Kay McGuire and Ruth E. George; brothers, Curtis and Mike Burton.

Lexie was a homemaker and a member of the Jefferson Avenue C.C.C.U. church.

Graveside services will be held 3:30 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Mark Gray officiating. Friends may call at WARE FUNERAL HOME from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
