Lila Janet Fries
Lila Janet Fries

Richmond Dale - Lila Janet Fries, 90, of Richmond Dale, passed away 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Signature Health Care Center following an extended illness.

Janet was born August 18, 1929, in South Carolina the 3rd born child of William E and Annie E. Powell Kermon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth W. Fries; daughter, Brenda J. (Dr. Charles) Smith; grandson, Joshua M. Fries and two brothers and a sister.

Surviving a daughter, Annette Y. Crawford; a son, Kenneth W. (Nancy) Fries II; four grandsons, Christopher L. (Nicole) Crawford, Shawn P. Crawford, Charles E. (Jill) Smith Jr. and Nathan W. Fries and a granddaughter, Courtney A. (Brady) Jamison and several nieces, nephews; six great-grandchildren, Cortney E. Willis, Madelynn G. (Zac) Combs, Johanna Crawford, Johnathan Jr Jamison, Lincoln KL Jamison, Colten IW Jamison; two great great-grandchildren, Cameron L. Combs and Oaklyn G. Combs whom she all loved dearly.

She was a member of the Richmond Dale Church of God and was loved by so many. She will hold a special place in everyone's heart forever.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor John Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME 1 hour prior to the service on Saturday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
