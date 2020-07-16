Lila Janet Fries
Richmond Dale - Lila Janet Fries, 90, of Richmond Dale, passed away 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Signature Health Care Center following an extended illness.
Janet was born August 18, 1929, in South Carolina the 3rd born child of William E and Annie E. Powell Kermon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth W. Fries; daughter, Brenda J. (Dr. Charles) Smith; grandson, Joshua M. Fries and two brothers and a sister.
Surviving a daughter, Annette Y. Crawford; a son, Kenneth W. (Nancy) Fries II; four grandsons, Christopher L. (Nicole) Crawford, Shawn P. Crawford, Charles E. (Jill) Smith Jr. and Nathan W. Fries and a granddaughter, Courtney A. (Brady) Jamison and several nieces, nephews; six great-grandchildren, Cortney E. Willis, Madelynn G. (Zac) Combs, Johanna Crawford, Johnathan Jr Jamison, Lincoln KL Jamison, Colten IW Jamison; two great great-grandchildren, Cameron L. Combs and Oaklyn G. Combs whom she all loved dearly.
She was a member of the Richmond Dale Church of God and was loved by so many. She will hold a special place in everyone's heart forever.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor John Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME 1 hour prior to the service on Saturday.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com