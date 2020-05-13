|
Lillian D. Dailey
Columbus - Lillian D. Dailey, 82, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully at 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Arlington Court Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center following an extended illness.
She was born August 6, 1937, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late John and Dolly Cydrus Reed. On December 7, 1953, she married her lifetime love, Harold "Red" Dailey, who died November 7, 1999.
She is survived by a son, Lloyd Dailey; a son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Kim Dailey; grandchildren, Olivia, Tyler and Gavin Dailey and Stephanie Rowland; great grandchildren, Kelsea, Shelby, Corbin and Rayanne; a great great grandson, Todd; a sister, Diane "Ninny" Reed; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Donald Dailey; a brother, Ronald Reed; and sisters, Betty Coyle, Audrey Buskirk, JoAnne Baker and Celia Mavis.
Lillian was a lifetime member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and retired from the Chillicothe VA Medical Center where she proudly worked as a Nursing Assistant. She loved to dance, laugh, spend time with family and lived life to its fullest.
The family wishes to extend a special "thank you" to the staff at Arlington Court for the loving care given to Lillian and the compassion shown to our family during this time.
A graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery (643 Eastern Avenue Chillicothe, Ohio) on Sunday, May 17, 2020. The service starts at 2 p.m. Her son, Keith Dailey will be officiating. The family requires that you adhere to social distancing guidelines. There will not be a tent to allow us to have optimal space to adhere to the social distancing guidelines (we recommend that you bring a facemask and an umbrella). There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2020