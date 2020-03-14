|
|
Lillian D. Kepp
Chillicothe - Lillian D. Kepp, 81, died at 12:05am March 12, 2020, at Adena Regional Medical Center.
She was born January 28, 1939, Monessen, PA, to the late Cassius and Elizabeth J. (Wallace) Duvall.
Surviving are her sons James A. (Dian) Smith, of Chillicothe; William A. "Bill" (Teresa) Smith, Columbus; her daughter Sharon A. Alexander, Chillicothe; grandchildren: Rebecca Smith, Roman (Cyndi) Smith, Morgan Alexander, Caleb Smith; her sister Eleanor Linn, of McKeesport, PA; and her canine grand-dog "Steve." She was predeceased by her former husband Walter Smith; and former husband Marion F. Kepp; a brother James Duvall; and a sister Rosemary Dorich.
A private memorial will be held at the convenience of the family. At her request, cremation services will be under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020