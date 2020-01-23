|
|
Lillian K. Counts
Frankfort - Lillian K. Counts, 84, of Frankfort, died at 11:54 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Maple View Manor, Bainbridge. She was born on Wednesday, April 24, 1935 in San Diego, California, the daughter of the late Antonio and Lina Depre Alindayo. On November 19, 1957 she married Herbert "Curly" Counts and he preceded her in death on October 22, 1996.
Lillian is survived by two daughters, Rose Counts of Frankfort and Shelly Counts of Chillicothe, one son, Michael Counts of Chillicothe, eight grandchildren, Kisha Counts, Heather Johnson, Donald Shoemaker, Brittany Lambert, Michael Counts, Abigale Counts, Sarah Counts and Braddock Counts, eight great grandchildren, Dillon, Tyler, Kylee, Brody, Destiny, Katie, Landyn and Barrett, nieces and nephews, Betty, Mert, Frank, Cindy, Jerry, Gregory, Michael, Danny and Martha. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Dee Lambert, son-in-law, George Estrada, and sisters-in-law, Beulah Barnhart and Betty Counts.
Other than her husband, her number one love was Elvis. She loved to play Bingo, make jewelry and feed the ducks at the City Park in Chillicothe.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort with Rev. Michael Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Stoutsville at 1:30 p.m. Friends and family can visit with Lillian's family on Sunday, at the funeral home, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Those who wish to sign Lillian's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020