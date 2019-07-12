Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Grandview Cemetery
Lina Luise Cunningham


1929 - 2019
Lina Luise Cunningham Obituary
Lina Luise Cunningham

Chillicothe - Lina Luise Cunningham, 90, of Chillicothe, passed away 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in Heartland of Chillicothe.

She was born January 3, 1929, in Winnenden, Germany to the late Friedrich C. and Martha L. Dehlinger Weid.

Surviving are children, H. Patrick Cunningham, of Chillicothe, Karen L. (Richard) Groves, of Chillicothe, Brenda L. Francis, of New Philadelphia, OH and Edward P. Cunningham, of West Jefferson, OH; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Lore E. Sohm (Heinz), Ludwigsburg, Germany and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by twin daughters, Linda S. and Mary E. Cunningham; brothers, Friedrich, Wilhelm, and Paul Weid and a sister, Emma L. Kempe.

Lina was a former employee of Sears. She worked in the children's clothing dept. where she was known to many as the "Sears lady". She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, in WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Jack Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 11-1 p.m. prior to the service on Monday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 12, 2019
