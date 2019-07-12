|
Lina Luise Cunningham
Chillicothe - Lina Luise Cunningham, 90, of Chillicothe, passed away 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in Heartland of Chillicothe.
She was born January 3, 1929, in Winnenden, Germany to the late Friedrich C. and Martha L. Dehlinger Weid.
Surviving are children, H. Patrick Cunningham, of Chillicothe, Karen L. (Richard) Groves, of Chillicothe, Brenda L. Francis, of New Philadelphia, OH and Edward P. Cunningham, of West Jefferson, OH; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Lore E. Sohm (Heinz), Ludwigsburg, Germany and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by twin daughters, Linda S. and Mary E. Cunningham; brothers, Friedrich, Wilhelm, and Paul Weid and a sister, Emma L. Kempe.
Lina was a former employee of Sears. She worked in the children's clothing dept. where she was known to many as the "Sears lady". She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, in WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Jack Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 11-1 p.m. prior to the service on Monday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 12, 2019