|
|
Linda Burke
Chillicothe - Linda Burke, 68, passed away on March 24, 2019. She was born on June 20, 1950 in Pike County to Floburn and Dolly (Mitchell) Davis. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sister Betty Barnhart and brother Donald Davis and by special friend Larry Hart. Linda is survived by her children Michael (Jaime) Burke and Angela Burke, grandchildren Wyland, Anthony, Sarah, David and London, 4 great grandchildren and by sister Joanne Davis. Private graveside services were held in Forest Cemetery. Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019