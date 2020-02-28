|
|
Linda E. Moore
Chillicothe - Linda E. Moore, 70, died at 8:40pm February 25, 2020, at Traditions of Chillicothe following an extended illness.
She was born March 29, 1949, in Chillicothe to the late Howard and Betty (Wright) Barnhart. On June 11, 1977, she married Brian H. Moore, who survives.
Also surviving are her sons Jonathan Moore, Chillicothe, and Christopher Moore, Athens; a grandson Ian Moore, Waverly; sisters Christina Anderson and Brenda (Phil) Starr, all of Chillicothe; and Marsha (Nathan) Clayton, of California; and several nieces and nephews.
Linda was a graduate of Southeastern High School, then Ohio University and earned her master's degree from Mount St. Joseph. Linda primarily taught 5th grade science. She had worked at Bishop Flaget, the former Richmond Dale School, Londonderry Elementary and Southeastern School District, retiring in 2014, following 43 years of educating. She was an active member of St. Peter Church and was a member of the choir. She was an avid reader, an avid floral gardener, contributed to the Historical Society and volunteered at the Adena Mansion and Gardens.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am Tuesday March 3, at St. Peter Church, Rev. William Hahn, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Margaret Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7pm Monday at Haller Funeral Home, where a wake service will be held at 7pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adena Health Foundation-Cancer Fund, 9 S. Paint St., Chillicothe, OH 45601. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020