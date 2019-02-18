|
Linda Hamner
Chillicothe - Linda Lee Hamner, age 66, went to dance with the angels February 16, 2019, at 5:46am, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born July 15, 1952, in Chillicothe, to the late Paul and Helen Kramer. In 1968, she married her husband of 51 years, Don Wayne Hamner. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter Laura Ann and a son Donald Paul Hamner.
Linda is survived by her husband, Don; children: Jane Hamner (Chuck), Michael (Gina) Hamner and Thomas (Sherry) Hamner; grandchildren: Amy (Michael) Seymour, Tabitha (Nick) Gentil, Brianna, Trae, Thomas, Michael, Laura, Levi, Gary, Kenneth and Lisa; great-grandchildren: Andrea, Mickenzie, Michael, Gage, Jayden and Bentley; a sister Ruth (Oscar) Conley; and several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Linda was a very caring mother and grandmother who loved her family. She enjoyed gardening and sitting on her front porch. She loved ice cold Pepsi and Coke from McDonalds. She was a great cook who enjoyed making huge meals for her family. She was spirited and fun loving, and adored Jeff Gordon. She will be missed by everyone, every day, as she watches over us from heaven with Donnie.
Her funeral service will be held at 1pm Tuesday, February 19, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Michael Knight officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from 11am until 1pm at the funeral home. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019