Linda L. Hayes


1947 - 2020
Linda L. Hayes Obituary
Linda L. Hayes

Chillicothe - Linda L. Hayes, 72, died at 8:01am Saturday April 11, 2020, at Logan Elm Health Care Center, Circleville, OH.

She was born April 16, 1947, in Pomeroy, OH, to the late Chester L. and Madge L. (Glover) Riley.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law Brent (Tina) Hayes, of Circleville; granddaughters Erika Hayes and Amanda (Cory) Wasmus; grandsons Logan and Ethan Wolfe; great-grandchildren Owen and Wren Wasmus; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; a brother Richard Riley; a sister Barbara Ruff; and her life companion Roy V. Murray.

Linda was a graduate of Lancaster High School, Class of 1965, and earned her bachelor's degree in nursing from Hocking Technical College. She worked as a Registered Nurse at the VA Medical Center for over 26 years, retiring in 2007. She was a member of the American Nurses Association.

Linda was a beautiful mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her family, Linda loved her two dogs "Pockets" and "Patches," watching the Ohio State Buckeyes and working crossword puzzles. She will be dearly missed and always loved.

At her request, cremation services will be conducted by the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette & Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
