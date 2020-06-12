Linda L. (Griffith) Stotridge
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda L. (Griffith) Stotridge

Chillicothe - Linda Lee Stotridge, 63, of Chillicothe, passed away 10:13 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Adena Regional Medical Center. Following a brief illness.

She was born August 7, 1956 in Columbus, OH to the late Norman and Edith Temple Griffith. On January 1, 1974 she married Harold Stotridge who preceded her in death November 30, 2002.

Surviving are children, Nikkie Hawk, Ty Stotridge and Joe Stotridge, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Beth, Scott, Porky, Sarah, Braydon and Courtney; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Rick and Wayne (Lisa) Griffith, both of Chillicothe; a sister, Kathy (James) Wright, of Kingston and her beloved K9 companion, "Mater". She was predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, Herman and Rose Griffith.

Linda was well known as "Linda Lee" where she was a regular at the Ross County Jamboree and the Paint Valley Jamboree, Sam's Place where she sang along side of many Nashville Entertainers.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20. 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery with Dean Hughes officiating. She will be missed by everyone especially her grandbabies whom she loved dearly.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved