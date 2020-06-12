Linda L. (Griffith) Stotridge



Chillicothe - Linda Lee Stotridge, 63, of Chillicothe, passed away 10:13 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Adena Regional Medical Center. Following a brief illness.



She was born August 7, 1956 in Columbus, OH to the late Norman and Edith Temple Griffith. On January 1, 1974 she married Harold Stotridge who preceded her in death November 30, 2002.



Surviving are children, Nikkie Hawk, Ty Stotridge and Joe Stotridge, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Beth, Scott, Porky, Sarah, Braydon and Courtney; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Rick and Wayne (Lisa) Griffith, both of Chillicothe; a sister, Kathy (James) Wright, of Kingston and her beloved K9 companion, "Mater". She was predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, Herman and Rose Griffith.



Linda was well known as "Linda Lee" where she was a regular at the Ross County Jamboree and the Paint Valley Jamboree, Sam's Place where she sang along side of many Nashville Entertainers.



Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20. 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery with Dean Hughes officiating. She will be missed by everyone especially her grandbabies whom she loved dearly.









