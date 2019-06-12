Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Linda Lee Ramirez


1949 - 2019
Linda Lee Ramirez Obituary
Linda Lee Ramirez

Chillicothe - Linda Lee Withrow Ramirez, 70, of Chillicothe, formerly of Texas, died 10:22 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born February 9, 1949, in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Harry and Alice Kelley Withrow.

Surviving are several children including Penny Gail Branham; many grandchildren including, Samantha, Jessica and Lisa; sisters, Wilma M. Seymour, Mabel Alley, Jo Anne Tinker, Mary Lou Brock, Cynthia "Tiny" Withrow and Molly Harrington; brothers, Michael, Virgil, Sam and Ralph Withrow; many nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Patricia Hamden. She was predeceased by sisters, Elizabeth Sims and Alice Lucille Ward and brothers, Glen, Clarence, James Allen, Harry Dahl Withrow and three who were stillborn.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no funeral services. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 12, 2019
