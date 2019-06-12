|
Linda Lee Ramirez
Chillicothe - Linda Lee Withrow Ramirez, 70, of Chillicothe, formerly of Texas, died 10:22 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.
She was born February 9, 1949, in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Harry and Alice Kelley Withrow.
Surviving are several children including Penny Gail Branham; many grandchildren including, Samantha, Jessica and Lisa; sisters, Wilma M. Seymour, Mabel Alley, Jo Anne Tinker, Mary Lou Brock, Cynthia "Tiny" Withrow and Molly Harrington; brothers, Michael, Virgil, Sam and Ralph Withrow; many nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Patricia Hamden. She was predeceased by sisters, Elizabeth Sims and Alice Lucille Ward and brothers, Glen, Clarence, James Allen, Harry Dahl Withrow and three who were stillborn.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no funeral services. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 12, 2019