Linda Lee Stotridge
Chillicothe - Linda Lee Stotridge, 63, of Chillicothe, passed away 10:13 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Adena Regional Medical Center. Following a brief illness.
She was born August 7, 1956 in Columbus, OH to the late Norman and Edith Temple Griffith. On January 1, 1974 she married Harold Stotridge who preceded her in death November 30, 2002.
Surviving are children, Nikkie Hawk, Ty Stotridge and Joe Stotridge, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Beth, Scott, Porky, Sarah, Braydon and Courtney; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Rick and Wayne (Lisa) Griffith, both of Chillicothe; a sister, Kathy (James) Wright, of Kingston. She was predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, Herman and Rose Griffith.
There will be no funeral service or calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.