Linda Lou Hart
Chillicothe - Linda Lou Hart, 71 of Chillicothe passed into her heavenly home on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness. She was born June 12, 1948 in Chillicothe, the daughter of Benjamin W. and Mildred E. (Young) Hart. She was the 6th of 9 children.
Surviving are her sisters, Evelyn Ankrom, Pataskala, OH and Marjory (Douglas) McAbee, Chillicothe; her brothers, George (Nancy) Hart, South Salem, Kenneth (Pamalyn) Hart and Charles Hart, all of Chillicothe and William Hart, Lancaster; numerous nieces and nephews; a special care-giver, Vicky Willis and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Betty Carroll and Ethel Morris.
Linda attended Harvest Center Church of God and was a former employee of First Capital Enterprises. Her greatest joys in life were her family, her church, bingo, picnics and going to McDonald's.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, July 15, 2019 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor John Hocker officiating. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 noon until the hour of service on Monday.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the 2nd floor nursing staff at Adena Regional Medical Center for all the love and kindness shown to Linda during her many stays there.
The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home are honored to serve the family.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 13, 2019