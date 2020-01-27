Services
Linda S. Gumm

Linda S. Gumm Obituary
Linda S. Gumm

Chillicothe - Linda S. Gumm, 72, of Chillicothe, died 12:13 a.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Valley View Care Center following an extended illness.

She was born January 12, 1948, in Chillicothe, to the late Harold L. and Wilma Wood Coleman. On November 12, 1948, she married Daniel L. Gumm, Sr. who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Daniel L. (Kimberly) Gumm, Jr., of Kingston, OH; a daughter, Debby (Jeff) Gumm Carnein, of New Holland; grandchildren, Brittany and Brandy Carnein, Felicia Detty and Tristan Barthelmes; great grandchildren, Riley Carnein, Lillian Queen and Jaxson Queen; a sister, Lou (Allen) Kline, of California; a brother, Joe (Sonie) Coleman, of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by an infant grandson; a sister, Jeri Coleman; and a brother Fred Coleman.

Linda had worked as an Instrument Tech for Dr. Fields and had also worked in the Surgical Department of Adena Regional Medical Center.

A private burial will be held for family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
