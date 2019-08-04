Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Scott


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Scott Obituary
Linda Scott

LONDONDERRY - Linda Sue Scott, 77, of Londonderry, died 7:20 pm, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Grant Medical Center, unexpectedly.

She was born July 25, 1942 in Zanesville, OH to the late Clifford and Edith Perkins Courtney. On August 10, 1985 she married L. Michael Scott, who survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Brandi (Bren) Gentzel, Commercial Point, OH and a granddaughter, Brenna Gentzel. She was preceded in death by a brother, Clifford Courtney.

Mrs. Scott attended Ohio State University and a was a graduate of Ohio University. She taught school in the Zane Trace School District for over 28 years.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Monday at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Private graveside services will be held in Londonderry Cemetery, at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Adena Health Foundation-Cancer Fund, 9 S. Paint St., Chillicothe, OH 45601 in her honor. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now