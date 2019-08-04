|
|
Linda Scott
LONDONDERRY - Linda Sue Scott, 77, of Londonderry, died 7:20 pm, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Grant Medical Center, unexpectedly.
She was born July 25, 1942 in Zanesville, OH to the late Clifford and Edith Perkins Courtney. On August 10, 1985 she married L. Michael Scott, who survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Brandi (Bren) Gentzel, Commercial Point, OH and a granddaughter, Brenna Gentzel. She was preceded in death by a brother, Clifford Courtney.
Mrs. Scott attended Ohio State University and a was a graduate of Ohio University. She taught school in the Zane Trace School District for over 28 years.
The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Monday at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Private graveside services will be held in Londonderry Cemetery, at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Adena Health Foundation-Cancer Fund, 9 S. Paint St., Chillicothe, OH 45601 in her honor. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019