Linda Sue Slayter
Chillicothe - Linda Sue Slayter, 76, of Chillicothe, passed away 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
She was born March 9, 1943 in Dayton to the late Galen and Phyllis M. Fritz McGuire. On September 27, 1977, she married Ralph E. Slayter who survives.
Also surviving are children, Melinda (Bryan Campbell) Slayter, of Circleville, Leonard (Nancy) Cook, of Wheelersburg, Gayle Ledford and Lori Toland, both of Waverly; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Steven (Barbara) McGuire, of New Vienna and Jim (Brenda) McGuire, of Wilmington; sisters, Norma (John) Nisewonder, of Burlington, NC and Cheryl (Mike) DeBord, of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by a brother, Richard McGuire and a sister, Patricia Coder.
Linda was a member of Aqape Family Worship Center, Waverly.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Gary Scurlock officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME 12 p.m. until time of service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ware Funeral Home.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019