Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Slayter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Sue Slayter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Sue Slayter Obituary
Linda Sue Slayter

Chillicothe - Linda Sue Slayter, 76, of Chillicothe, passed away 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

She was born March 9, 1943 in Dayton to the late Galen and Phyllis M. Fritz McGuire. On September 27, 1977, she married Ralph E. Slayter who survives.

Also surviving are children, Melinda (Bryan Campbell) Slayter, of Circleville, Leonard (Nancy) Cook, of Wheelersburg, Gayle Ledford and Lori Toland, both of Waverly; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Steven (Barbara) McGuire, of New Vienna and Jim (Brenda) McGuire, of Wilmington; sisters, Norma (John) Nisewonder, of Burlington, NC and Cheryl (Mike) DeBord, of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by a brother, Richard McGuire and a sister, Patricia Coder.

Linda was a member of Aqape Family Worship Center, Waverly.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Gary Scurlock officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME 12 p.m. until time of service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ware Funeral Home.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now