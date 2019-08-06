|
|
Lisa Diehl
CHILLICOTHE - Lisa Michelle Diehl, 56, of Chillicothe, died 12:53 pm, Saturday, August 3, 2019, at her residence following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born September 9, 1962 in Wareham, MA to George Roberts and Kathleen Curcio Monty. On April 17, 2010 she married W. Scott Diehl, who survives. In addition to her mother and her husband, survivors include her children, Brandon (Nicole) and Justin Payton, of Greensburg, PA, Heather (Derric) Varney, Chillicothe, OH and Whitney Diehl, Westlake, OH; her grandchildren, Van and Eli Payton, Ryleigh and Isabelle (Izzy) Varney; Vada Hollins and Kambree Noel Diehl; a God-daughter, Deanna Taylor; half-siblings, Jeffery Monty and Kim (Jim) Corcoran; her father-in-law, Melvin States and special friends, Debbie Morgan, Kim Taylor, Ginger Bowling and Marquietta Szarck. Lisa also had a very special dog that meant the world to her, Sammie. She was preceded in death by her father, a daughter, Jennifer Diehl, and her mother-in-law, Eva States.
Lisa was a former employee of Douglas Industries. She was an active member of St. Peter Church, where she served as an usher, on the Bereavement Committee and the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Lisa also joined The Pelotonia Study at OSU, The James Cancer Center, in hopes to help others battling cancer. She enjoyed the beach, the Steelers, the Patriots, Mickey Mouse, volunteering, gardening and animals. She also enjoyed watching the Hallmark Christmas movies, but her world revolved around her grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Adena Hospice and Dr. John Seidensticker for their loving care.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 am Wednesday at St. Peter Church, Rev. Brian Beal, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Margaret Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside services at the St. Peter Parish Hall. Please feel free to wear purple, in support of finding a cure for pancreatic cancer. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Church, St. Vincent DePaul Society, 285 W. Water St., or the Ross Co. Humane Society, 2308 Lick Run Rd. Chillicothe, OH, 45601. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019