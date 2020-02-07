Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Lancaster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Kay Lancaster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Kay Lancaster Obituary
Lisa Kay Lancaster

Chillicothe - Lisa Kay Lancaster, 50, of Chillicothe, passed away 1:44 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

She was born January 3, 1970 in Chillicothe, to the late Delvin Sr. and Joan Pollitt Lancaster.

Surviving are children, Lindsay McComis, of Chillicothe and Joshua McComis, at home; granddaughter, Annabelle McComis, of Chillicothe; a sister, Deborah (Allen) Butcher, of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by brothers, Danny, Melvin and Delvin Jr., Lancaster; sisters Marlene and Darlene Lancaster.

Lisa was a former employee of Kroger and a member of Mt. Tabor Community and Freedom Road Church.

Friend may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Greenlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers,, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home, 121 W. Second St., Chillicothe, OH 45601.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -