Lisa Kay Lancaster
Chillicothe - Lisa Kay Lancaster, 50, of Chillicothe, passed away 1:44 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
She was born January 3, 1970 in Chillicothe, to the late Delvin Sr. and Joan Pollitt Lancaster.
Surviving are children, Lindsay McComis, of Chillicothe and Joshua McComis, at home; granddaughter, Annabelle McComis, of Chillicothe; a sister, Deborah (Allen) Butcher, of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by brothers, Danny, Melvin and Delvin Jr., Lancaster; sisters Marlene and Darlene Lancaster.
Lisa was a former employee of Kroger and a member of Mt. Tabor Community and Freedom Road Church.
Friend may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Greenlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers,, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home, 121 W. Second St., Chillicothe, OH 45601.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020