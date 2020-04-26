Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Lisa Marie Frost

Peebles - Lisa Marie Frost, 35, of Peebles, Ohio, died 4:34 a.m. Sunday, April 26, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center. She was born March 4, 1985, in Columbus, Ohio, to Randy L. and Betty J. Scott Frost. Surviving are her mother, Betty Scott, of Peebles, OH and companion, Robert Jones, of Chillicothe; children, Alexis N., Dakoata M. and Allie M. Snow and Issabella J. N. Hunt, all at home; brothers, Donnie Cochenour, Jr. and Jeremy Cochenour; a sister, Melissa Cochenour; grandmother, Norma Scott, of Chillicothe; aunts, Marie Polen, Hazel Strausbaugh and a special aunt, Norma Wilson; and uncles, Frankie and Glenn Scott. She was predeceased by her father, Randy L. Frost and grandfather, Glenn H. Scott. Lisa was a former employee of MPW. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery with Rev. Randall L. Rinehart officiating. Private calling hours will be held for immediate family. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME. You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
