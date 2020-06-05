Lloyd Black
Circleville - Lloyd Black, 70, of Circleville passed away on June 4, 2020 in Columbus. He was born on September 21, 1949 in Columbus to Joseph and Trilba (Cutright) Black. He had volunteered at the PICCA Food Pantry. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers Joe and George. Lloyd is survived by his wife Virginia Black, stepsons Paul (Jennifer), John (Gretchen) and Andy (Caressa) Walters, 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Crossroads Church, 5679 Tarlton Road, Circleville Ohio with David Lattimer officiating. Burial will follow in Muhlenberg Township Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 11:00 until the time of service at 1. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Circleville - Lloyd Black, 70, of Circleville passed away on June 4, 2020 in Columbus. He was born on September 21, 1949 in Columbus to Joseph and Trilba (Cutright) Black. He had volunteered at the PICCA Food Pantry. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers Joe and George. Lloyd is survived by his wife Virginia Black, stepsons Paul (Jennifer), John (Gretchen) and Andy (Caressa) Walters, 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Crossroads Church, 5679 Tarlton Road, Circleville Ohio with David Lattimer officiating. Burial will follow in Muhlenberg Township Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 11:00 until the time of service at 1. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.