|
|
Lloyd "Frank" Johnson
Chillicothe - Lloyd F. Johnson, 78, of Chillicothe, was called Home to be with the Lord early Friday morning, May 31, 2019 at his home.
He was born March 7, 1941 in Chillicothe, to the late Lloyd and Ruth (Demint) Johnson. On October 14, 1961, he married Shirley (Caplinger) Johnson, and together they shared over 57 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Steven (Jackie) Johnson; four grandchildren, Erik Johnson, David Johnson, Miami Johnson, and Chanelle Johnson; several great-grandchildren; four siblings, Mike (June) Johnson, Kenny (Pam) Johnson, Sue (Willard) Kellough, and Greg (Sherry) Johnson; a sister-in-law, Linda Johnson; and his little companion, Corky the "white dog". In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two children, David Johnson and Anthony Johnson, a granddaughter, Catherine Johnson, as well as four siblings, Marsha Wright, Pam Finch, Juanita Lowe, and Rodney Johnson.
Lloyd worked as a cement mason with W.G. Lockhart for 36 years before his retirement.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the Adena Hospice nurses and to Dr. Seidensticker for all of their love and support throughout Lloyd's illness.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public calling hours. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 10:00am on Friday June 7, 2019 at Twin Township Cemetery with Pastor Dave Marhoover.
His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 5, 2019