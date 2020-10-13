1/
Logan M. Luttrell
1982 - 2020
Logan M. Luttrell

Chillicothe - Logan Luttrell, 38, of Chillicothe, died 11:18 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born April 17, 1982, in Oakridge, TN, to James E. "Jim" and Donna J. Miller Luttrell, both whom survive of Chillicothe.

Also surviving are brothers, Charles E. (Leigha) Luttrell and Jonathan (Renea) Luttrell, both of Tennessee; a niece, Tiffany; and a great nephew, Balem.

Logan was a 2001 graduate of Chillicothe High School and was a member of the Ohio Gun Collectors.

A private memorial service will be held in Tennessee for family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association thru their website, www.mda.org

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
