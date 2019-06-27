|
|
Lois Janes
Chillicothe - Lois Jean Janes (née Knapp) died peacefully in Chillicothe, OH, on June 26, 2019 at the age of 88, after an extended illness.
Lois is survived by her husband, Carl J. Janes, of Chillicothe; children: Beth Anne (Bob) Neal, Kenneth Janes and Joseph A. (Charlotte) Janes; siblings: Anna Mae Mason, Juanita Elliott, Bonnie Jo McClain, and Sheryl Knapp. Lois loved all of her grandchildren: Brad Osborne and Tiffany Martindale; Liv, Julia, Zach and Selma Janes; and great-grandson Quinn Martindale, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by Avonelle Rohe, her sister-in-law, and steadfast friend for almost 70 years.
Lois is preceded in death by her mother and father, and four brothers and one sister.
Lois was born on January 29, 1931 in Bourneville, OH to Florence and Hollie Knapp. She graduated from Twin High School in 1948 as the valedictorian of her class. She married Carl Janes, in 1952.
In 1962, Lois and Carl started the Corner Market at the corner of Blacksmith Hill and Charleston Pike. Carl worked for Jones implement during the day while Lois tended to the store. As the business grew, Carl transitioned to working at the Corner Market full time, with Lois acting as the bookkeeper. They continued in this manner for the next 30 years. Today, the Corner Market is a thriving country store - still owned by the Janes Family - and is part of a larger grocery operation that had its beginning with the long hours that Lois spent at the original store.
Lois was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Chillicothe and an avid gardener. She voluntered for many years with the Clothing Bank in Chillicothe. She is fondly remembered by her children as kind, fiercely intelligent, independent and hard-working, as well as a first class cook.
A funeral is scheduled for 2pm Sunday, June 30, at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12-2pm Sunday at the funeral home. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Lois' life. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to THE CHILDRENS CLOTHING BANK ,146 S. Paint St., Chillicothe, OH, 45601, 740-774-4440.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 27, 2019