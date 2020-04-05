|
Lola K. Swearingen
Bainbridge - Lola K. (Roberts) Swearingen 97, of Bainbridge went to be with the Lord on April 4,2020 at 6:15 pm from Maple View Manor, Bainbridge. She was born July 6, 1922 in Highland County the daughter of the late Carl and Osa (Shepherd) Roberts. On May 24, 1941 she was united in marriage to Rev. Homer S. Swearingen, who passed away February 10, 2015. She was also preceded in death by her sister Ruth Roberts, niece Jean Little and nephew Michael Newman.
Lola is survived by sisters-in-law Ida Mae Forsythe of Winchester and Helen Louise Little of Hillsboro; niece Roberta Newman of Winchester; nephews Ron (Carolyn) Forsythe of Amelia and Russell (Linda) Little of Milford; one great nephew, one great niece, one great-great nephew and her adapted son, Matthew (Jeannie) Anderson of Bainbridge.
Lola was a member of the Hillsboro Church of Nazarene and she attended Fairview Chapel the last few years. She retired from Robert Shaw and worked at Nipgen Camp for many years. The family would like to thank Fayette County Hospice for their care and support.
Private graveside services will be held in the Bainbridge Cemetery with Rev. John Huffman officiating. No calling hours will be observed. The SMITH- MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home of Bainbridge is serving the family.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020