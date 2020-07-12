Lola M. Fitzpatrick
Chillicothe - Lola M. Fitzpatrick, 78, of Chillicothe, died 12:17 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Westmoreland Place following an extended illness.
She was born August 5, 1941, in Pike County, Ohio, to the late Prater and Ordna Pelfrey Montgomery. On April 17, 1964, she married Herbert Allen Fitzpatrick who died January 23, 1990.
Surviving are children, Linda (Robert Jr.) Stratton, of Chillicothe, Karen K. Fitzpatrick, of Chillicothe, Herbert A. (Miranda) Fitzpatrick II and Jeffrey L. (Mary) Fitzpatrick, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Deana (Larry) McCormick, Robin (Eric) Worcester, Kiana and Kayla Fitzpatrick and Taylor Blakeman, Zandria and Alekzander Fitzpatrick; great grandchildren, William, Christopher and Johnathan McCormick and Owen Worcester; a brother, Larry Montgomery, of Chillicothe; sisters, Nola Murray, of Chillicothe, Patricia Powell, of Chillicothe, Prisilla (Clyde) Powell, of Jackson, Pamela (Steve) Foster, of Jeffersonville and Beverly Lynn (William) Digges, of Chillicothe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Caldwell Cemetery with Pastor Chris Brown officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com