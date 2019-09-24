|
|
Lonnie Dwane Kriebel
Chillicothe - Lonnie Dwane Kriebel 83 of Chillicothe passed from this life 8:31 am Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton, after a brief illness. He was born August 2, 1936 in Jackson County, Ohio the son of the late Virgil R. and Isla A. (Pittenger) Kriebel. His wife of 35 years, Shirley M. (Carter) Kriebel, passed from this life on November 26, 2016.
He is survived by children, Dwana Kriebel, Autumn (Pat) Recker and Lonnie D. (Kandice) Kriebel, Jr.; stepchildren, Melody Thompson, Danny Thompson and Teri Johnson; 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren; sister, LaRue Smith and several nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by stepson, Stanley Thompson.
Lonnie graduated in 1954 from Wellston High School where he was an outstanding football player. He was also a graduate of Kent State University and Ohio University of Athens. Lonnie loved to hunt, fish, camp and garden but most of all he loved his family.
Lonnie was a retired teacher of Buckeye Hills Career Center, a member of VICA and a 50-year member of the F&AM Bainbridge Lodge 196.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio State University Ross Heart Hospital or the Hospice of Dayton.
Friends may visit with Lonnie's family from 5-7 pm Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home, Bainbridge with Masonic service at 7 pm with a brief funeral service to follow with Rev. Dane Knapp officiating. A private burial will take place in the Bainbridge Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Lonnie's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019