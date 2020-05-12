|
|
Loren Kent Mead passed away Saturday May 9, 2020, following and extended illness. Loren was born on August 13, 1942 in Chillicothe, OH, the son of Benjamin Mead and Mary Elizabeth Smith.
He graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1960. Following graduation, he was hired as a drafter for Barrett Cargo & Withers Consulting Engineers.
He married Diane Marie Slagle on August 17, 1963. In 1964 he and Diane moved to Ohio University Athens Campus, where he studied and completed his degree in Civil Engineering.
In 1968 he accepted a short- term position with The ODOT Bridge Bureau Division in Columbus, OH. In 1971 he accepted the position of City Engineer, of Chillicothe, an early accomplishment, before pursuing a 25-year career at the Atomic Energy Plant, in Piketon, OH, retiring in 1998. After working privately in his own engineering consulting and surveying business, he and Diane moved to Cape Coral, FL, where he continued to work for the City of Cape Coral in their engineering division, finishing a 50 year career in Civil Engineering and Surveying.
Over the years, Loren cultivated his passion for history and architectural preservation. He was an active preservationist in Chillicothe and devoted much of his time to saving historically significant homes and buildings, including the Carlisle Building, the Mary Worthington McComb House, and others. He was the first president of the Design & Review Board; and an active member of many local preservation groups, volunteering many 100's of hours to "the cause".
Surviving is his wife, Diane; sons, Eric (Tammy) Mead, Chillicothe, Christopher Mead, Chillicothe, and Kent (Lindsey) Mead, Tuscon, AZ; grandsons; Gavin and Grason Mead; step-grandsons; Sehann Davis and Shaun Stotridge; a sister; Marla (Phil) Yerian, Kingston; brother; Marvin (Linda) Mead, Chillicothe; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John (Carol) Slagle, Chillicothe, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister; Jeanette Filsinger, a brother; Benjamin Mead, and a brother-in-law, Mike Slagle.
A private funeral service will be held for the family, followed by a public graveside service to be held at approximately 2:00 p.m., Friday May 15, 2020 in St. Margaret's Cemetery, with Rev. Jamie Wilhelm officiating. Public calling hours will not be observed. His online memorial is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2020