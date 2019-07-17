|
|
Loren "Clark" McCoy
Chillicothe - Clark McCoy, 57, passed away from this life on Saturday, July 13, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones after a courageous 4-year battle with cancer. He resided in Richmond Dale with his wife of 34 years, Dottie (Dailey) McCoy and their youngest daughter, Josie McCoy.
He was born on June 16, 1962 to Margaret and Loren McCoy. He was preceded in death by his parents and his best friend of many years, Forrest Corkwell. Along with his wife and youngest daughter, surviving are his daughters, Kimmie (Roger, the son he never had) Williams and their children, Lane, Lydia and Charleigh; Katie McCoy and her children, Keegan and Logan McCoy. His grandchildren were his world.
Also surviving are his sisters, Lee (Gary) Rowe, Cathy (Brett, his best friend) Biggs, Sharon (Rick) Richter; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jim and Linda Dailey; his brother-in-law, Bill Dailey; his sister-in-law, Maggie (Chris) Smalley; a special niece, Chelsie Hedrick and many loved nieces and nephews. He also loved Tyler Barker and Steven Baxter who he claimed as his own.
Clark loved his dogs, Ace and Lyla who were always at his side.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to their family and friends who helped in a time of need. Special thanks to Angie Nartker, Hospice nurse Charles Roberts, their neighbors and the entire Richmond Dale community.
Calling hours will be held from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Bridge Street Church of Christ in Chillicothe with a Memorial Service to follow at 2:00 pm with Evangelist Glenn Anderson officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ross County Banking Center, P.O. Bx 246, Richmond Dale, OH 45673 to assist the family with expenses.
The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME are honored to serve the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 17, 2019