Loren Thomas
CHILLICOTHE - Loren M. Thomas, 83, of Chillicothe, died 9:45 am, Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Adena Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.
He was born March 19, 1936 in Chillicothe to the late Freda Thomas Maughmer. On June 19, 1961 he married Johanna I. Schmid, who died April 5, 2006. Survivors include four daughters, Patrizia and Lori Thomas and Sandy Turner, all of Chillicothe and Janette (Jeff) Lynch, of Florida; a son, Maurice Thomas, of Chillicothe; 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; a sister, Judy Maughmer, of Gallipolis; a son-in-law, Rick Turner; and a special friend, Charlie Sims. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Virginia Turner; a sister, Janice Woodfork; and two brothers, Robert and Weldon Thomas.
Mr. Thomas was a US Army veteran and retired in 1998 from Martin Marietta. He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, and enjoyed woodworking and collecting coins and stamps.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Thursday at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Rev. Terry Yahr officiating. Friends may call 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Adena Health Foundation-Cancer Fund, 9 S. Paint St., Chillicothe, OH 45601. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019