Lorene Deaton
Frankfort - Lorene Deaton, 91, of Frankfort, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at her home after an extended illness. She was born on August 17, 1928 in Irvine Kentucky, the daughter of the late John and Mandy-Bell Moreland West. On August 12, 1948 she married Silas Deaton who preceded her in death on March 15, 2014.
Lorene is survived by her son, James E. (Gloria) Deaton of Frankfort, her daughter, Norma Jean (Lanny) Stout of Chillicothe, three grandchildren, Jeff Marks, Jeremy Marks, and Jimmy Deaton, and many special great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Janice Marie "Sissy" Deaton, six sisters, and four brothers.
Lorene was a loving and devoted wife and mother. Her family members have fond memories of her love of gardening and eating her home cooked meals. Lorene loved taking trips with her husband, especially their extended vacations in Florida. Lorene often talked fondly of early morning fishing excursions on the lake. She was a faithful member of the First Church of God, Chillicothe.
A funeral service will be held at 1p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort with Pastor Matt Roe officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Friends may visit with the Deaton family at the funeral home on Monday from 11a.m. until the time of service.
