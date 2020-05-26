|
Loretta Ann Detty
Chillicothe - Loretta Ann Detty, 86, of Chillicothe, died 6:20 a.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Westmoreland Place following an extended illness.
She was born October 7, 1933, in Chillicothe, to the late George and Mae Seymour Black. On December 5, 1955, she married John H. Detty, Sr. who preceded her in death on August 23, 2003.
Surviving are children, John H. Detty, Jr., of Ray, Vanessa (Jay) Stewart, of McArthur, Rhonda Miller, of Chillicothe, Tammy Bragg, of Londonderry and Leah Detty, of Ray; grandchildren, Kevin Stewart, Kat Conrad, Chad (Katie) Detty, Starr (Billy) Pugh, and Brianna (Chris) Oranzi; 8 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews including a special niece, Judy Davis and a special nephew, Mike Black. She was predeceased by a brother, Warren Black; sisters, Mary Roof and Loretta Reynolds; and son-in-laws, Arnold "Butch" Earls and Roger Detty.
A graveside service will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Boblett Cemetery with Pastor Rick Hartley officiating. Private calling hours will be held for family. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Dear God, you have both of my parents now. I know when momma came to see you today, you met her at those beautiful gates with a crowd of family that has been waiting patiently for her. Her brother and sisters her mommy and daddy and my dad. We did not have much growing up, but we had love. I remember momma washing my arms and legs as a little child while I laid on that couch, too worn out from playing outside all day. Thank you, God, for a mother who washed me. I remember the warm meals we had every day when we got off that school bus. Thank you, God, for a mother who nourished me. I remember her scrubbing my clothes in a wringer washer and hanging them on the line to dry. Thank you, God for a mother who clothed me.
She taught me about You and showed me her love for You. Later, after we all left the nest, she showed me her love of her country by the thousands of letters she wrote to service men. And she continued showing me her love as she and dad visited so many people in nursing homes.
And in the end, it all came full circle. We bathed her, we clothed her, we fed her and we visited her in the nursing home. All the time she talked about her sister Mary and her mommy and daddy. She did not want to go home to the house we lived in all those years. She wanted to go HOME. Thank you, God, for taking momma HOME.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor our mother by paying it forward. Write a letter, send someone flowers, send a care package to a soldier or someone living in a nursing home.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020