Loretta June (Stump) May
Indianapolis, IN - Loretta June (Stump) May, 83, of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Chillicothe and Kingston, OH, was called to her heavenly home to meet her Savior, May 29, 2020. Loretta was born May 31, 1936 in Laurelville, OH, the youngest child of the late Milton and Maude (Harden) Stump.
Loretta was a 1954 graduate of Laurelville High School. Shortly after graduation, she traveled to IN where she and her high school sweetheart, Robert May, eloped and married on June 18, 1955.
In addition to her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by her sisters, Mildred (Earl) Swackhammer, Elsie (Archie) Tisdale, and Florence (Gerald) Stevens; brother, Lloyd (Peggy) Stump, and infant brother Wallace Stump.
Survivors include her beloved husband of almost 65 years, Bob May; children, Carol (Mark Bindi) May, Randy May, and Brian (Melanie) May; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will take place Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 5-7 pm in Hill Funeral Home, Kingston and again Thursday, June 4, at 10 am with the funeral service beginning at 11 am in the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Green Summit Cemetery, Adelphi.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.