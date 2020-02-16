Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Loretta L. Steinbrook Strausbaugh


1931 - 2020
Loretta L. Steinbrook Strausbaugh Obituary
Loretta L. Steinbrook Strausbaugh

Chillicothe - Loretta L. Steinbrook Strausbaugh, 89, of Chillicothe, died 2:05 a.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Liberty Village following an extended illness.

She was born February 10, 1931, in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Fred and Ocie Allman Steinbrook. On June 26, 1993, she married Don Strausbaugh who died August 26, 2018.

Surviving are a sister, Carolyn S. Strausbaugh, of Kingston, Ohio; a brother, Ronald (Janet) Steinbrook, of Chillicothe; a sister-in-law, Denise Steinbrook, of North Carolina; 4 nieces; 5 nephews; many cousins and friends; a step daughter, Nita (Larry) Penn, of Chillicothe and their sons Seth (Angie) and J.W. Penn; Seth's daughter, Jessa; and a step son, Randy Strausbaugh, of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Charles Upton; brother-in-law, Francis S. Strausbaugh; a brother, Fred Arthur (Charity) Steinbrook; a brother, Phillip Adrian Steinbrook; and a niece, Natalie Lemaster.

Loretta worked 17 years as a beauty operator until she went to work at Kenworth where she retired in 1993. She and Don loved to travel and had been to Hawaii and Las Vegas many times. Loretta was a great loving sister and friend to all who knew her. She will be dearly missed.

The family wants to extend a "thank you" to the staffs of Liberty Village, Heartland Hospice and Adena Hospice and her loving niece Crystal Barnhart for all they did for Loretta.

Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor James Pollard officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in her name to .

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
