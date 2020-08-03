1/
Lori K. (Scholl) Herrold
1971 - 2020
McArthur - Lori K. (Scholl) Herrold, 49, of McArthur, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Hamden Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born February 3, 1971 in Nelsonville, daughter of Karen Ann Harper Wing of McArthur and the late Ralph Marshal Herrold II. Lori was married to Gary Scholl, of Chillicothe, who survives.

She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, mother, and grandmother. Lori was a talented musician and songwriter, who loved singing and continued to sing until her final days. She will be missed by many.

Lori is survived by her sons, Conner (Chelsea Leach) Herrold of Hamden and Cole Robson of Chillicothe; grandchild, Jaden Herrold; brothers, Roger M. (Marie) Herrold of Smyrna, Tennessee and David M. (Melissa) Herrold of McArthur; her beloved pet and companion, Chewy and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Walter Robson; paternal grandparents, Jack and Kathleen Herrold and maternal grandparents, Martha and Clarence Ashmore.

A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, August 6, 2020, in Elk Cemetery, McArthur, with Pastor Carl Radcliff officiating. Friends may call at the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, on Wednesday, from 6-8 p.m.

Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home
AUG
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Elk Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
(740) 596-5222
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
August 3, 2020
Prayers for the family
Melissa Browning
Classmate
August 3, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your Mother, Conner (and Chelsea). It is very tragic to lose a parent and not something you easily move on from. Hang on to your memories and don’t let them fade. Watch over your little guy also. It is hard on little ones as well. Hugs to you my friend
Sherry Williams
Friend
August 3, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Shirley Chesser
Friend
August 3, 2020
So very sorry for the family's loss
Cindy Taylor
Friend
August 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Sending prayers and hugs to all the family ♥
Kim Peck-Peoples
Friend
August 3, 2020
Karen I am so sorry for you and your families loss. Praying for you all.
Vicki Grigsby
Acquaintance
August 3, 2020
She could Sing so beautiful...Rest In Peace
Brenda Fee
Acquaintance
August 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Thinking of you and your family.
Barbi Sowers-Hammond
August 3, 2020
We are sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers to you and your family during your time of need.
Rest in Peace Lori. God bless.
Wayne Coen
Friend
August 3, 2020
Oh Karen and Family I'm so sorry!!!She was an Amazing Woman...I Loved taking care of her!!! She is definitely going to be missed!!!!
Kathryn & Larry Peoples
Friend
