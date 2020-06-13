Lorraine Benner Huffman Dean, age 92 of Circleville, Ohio, passed away at her home Friday, June 12th, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 5:00pm-8:00pm Tuesday evening June 16th and from 10:00am-11:00am Wednesday morning June 17th at First Church of Christ in Christian Union, 436 E. Ohio St., Circleville, Ohio with Funeral Services conducted by Dr. David Lattimer and Rev. Don Seymour to follow at 11:00am. Online condolences may be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com
Visitation will be held from 5:00pm-8:00pm Tuesday evening June 16th and from 10:00am-11:00am Wednesday morning June 17th at First Church of Christ in Christian Union, 436 E. Ohio St., Circleville, Ohio with Funeral Services conducted by Dr. David Lattimer and Rev. Don Seymour to follow at 11:00am. Online condolences may be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.