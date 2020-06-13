Lorraine Benner Huffman Dean
Lorraine Benner Huffman Dean, age 92 of Circleville, Ohio, passed away at her home Friday, June 12th, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 5:00pm-8:00pm Tuesday evening June 16th and from 10:00am-11:00am Wednesday morning June 17th at First Church of Christ in Christian Union, 436 E. Ohio St., Circleville, Ohio with Funeral Services conducted by Dr. David Lattimer and Rev. Don Seymour to follow at 11:00am.




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
