Louise Allen
CHILLICOTHE - Louise Helene Allen, 92, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully at home July 13, 2019.
She was born July 18, 1926 in Floyd County, Iowa to the late John and Ethel Osgood Toepfer, the third of five children. Survivors include three children, step-son Roger J. (Terri) Allen, Papillion, NE, son John J. (companion Tina) Allen, Chillicothe, OH, and daughter Patrice H. (Ted) Lewandowski, Dublin, OH; three grandchildren, Troy (Connie) Allen, Omaha, NE, Brad (Kara) Allen, Papillion, NE, and Lynn (Jason) Johnson, Hilliard, OH; and six great-grandchildren, Ethan and Gavin Johnson, Hilliard, OH, Charlotte and Amelia Allen, Omaha, NE, and Dagny and Evie Allen, Papillion, NE. She was preceded in death by a brother, Verle Toepfer, Santa Marie, CA; and three sisters, Leola Hyde, El Reno, OK, Ruth Hargrave, Albia, IA, and Eleanor Tripp, Harlingen, TX.
Louise graduated from Charles City High School, Charles City, IA, in 1944 where she played trombone in the band. Louise then attended and graduated from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Yakima, WA, in February 1949 and completed post-graduate studies at Margaret Hague Maternity Hospital in Jersey City, NJ in 1950. She married Woodrow Allen on March 7, 1953, and they were married for 52 years at the time of Woodrow's death in November 2005. Louise was a registered nurse for over 43 years and was blessed to have enjoyed many years of retirement from Adena Regional Medical Center. She loved spending time with family and friends and making homemade cards. She was a long-time Presbyterian and was active for several years with Girl Scout programs. She spent her life giving and helping others and will be missed by many.
Graveside services in Grandview Cemetery will be announced at a later date. Calling hours will not be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to Dublin Presbyterian Church, 5775 Dublinshire Dr., Dublin, OH 43017. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 16, 2019