Services
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
(740) 642-2261
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Moyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Ellen Moyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Ellen Moyer Obituary
Louise Ellen Moyer

Laurelville - Louise Ellen Moyer, 82, of Laurelville, passed away at her residence on January 2, 2020. Louise was born February 13, 1937, in Ross County, the daughter of the late Abie DeNight and Marguerite (Cottrill) Browning.

Along with her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her brother, Abie DeNight Jr.; half brothers, Frank Browning, Jim Browning, Dick Browning, and Doug Browning; special daughter-in-law, Maria Holbrook; grandchildren, Heather Fout, Jeremiah Fout, and Abigail Moyer; and nephew, Mike Springer.

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, David Moyer; along with her sons and daughter, Harold (Malea Atkins) Holbrook, Doug Holbrook, Rudy (Jessyka Huprich) Moyer, and Louisa (Gary) Fout; sisters, Clara (Miles) Treece and Nancy DeNight Gayness; half brothers, Randy (Debbie) Browning and Charlie (Lorain) Browning; and many special nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Louise, better known as "Granny," was loved and cherished by her 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, whom she loved very much. She enjoyed spending her time crafting, beading, guilting, gardening, bird watching, and woodworking with the love of her life.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 6 at 1:00 p.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Pastor Ronald Cottrill officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. The family will welcome friends on Sunday from 3 - 7 p.m. at Hill's.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, Chillicothe. Immediately following services Monday, family and friends will gather together for a time of food and fellowship at the Mason's Lodge in Kingston. Condolences can be made on Louise's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -