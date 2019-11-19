|
|
Louise I. Arledge
Chillicothe - Louise Ilene Arledge was born December 27, 1931 to the late Marion Sr. and Geraldine (Cox) Allen. She died at her home on November 18, 2019 at 1:45 p.m. following an extended illness.
On November 6, 1965, she married Carl (Tim) Arledge, Jr. They enjoyed life together for 44 years prior to his death August 16, 2009. Among their favorites were mushroom hunting, Florida vacations and horse races.
After graduation in 1950 from Centralia High School, she worked at U.S. Shoe Corp. She retired from the Chillicothe Telephone Co. in 1989 after 25 years of service as an operator. She was a member of I.B.E.W. Local 578.
Surviving a sister, Kate Caplinger; a brother John (Nancy) Allen, both of Chillicothe; sister-in-law, Pam Allen, of Wilmington, NC; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, June and Howard Sutherland, of Chillicothe; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jane and Robert Mendenhall, of Chillicothe and several special cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by, sisters; Sherry Harper, Jean Allen and Pat Allen; brother, Marion (Sonny) Allen Jr. and sister-in-law, Phyllis Allen; brother, Randy Allen, brother-in-law, Kenneth Caplinger and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jay and Timmie Arledge.
The family would like to thank her longtime caregiver, sister Kate and in the recent days the staff of NCR Hospice.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with nephew, Monsignor David Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to NCR Hospice, 681 E. Third St., Waverly, OH 45690.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019