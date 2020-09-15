Louise Williams
Chillicothe - Louise "Weesie" Williams passed through the glorious gates of Heaven at 5:00 am on Monday, September 14, 2020 at SOMC Inpatient Hospice Center. She was born April 4, 1923 to John Fredrick and Cleo Grace Bower.
She was preceded in death by her husband Doyle Williams, grandson Shane Williams, and beloved daughter-in-law Theresa Williams as well as brothers and sisters whom she loved and missed dearly.
Surviving are her children Kevin (Jacki) Williams of Newark, OH, Dean Williams of Chillicothe, and daughter Carolyn (Dave) Grabb of Chillicothe; Grandchildren Randy McAbee, Candy Compher, Sandy (Tim) Arledge, Andy (Brooke) McAbee, Brandy (David) Chandler, Jimmie Rhinehart, Treva Willett, Chris (Vicki) Williams, Zachary & Jonah Williams, Tristan Corbett, Krystal Fox, A.J. Williams, and Nicole Verkest. In addition, she had 33 great grandchildren, 23 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was a lifelong member of the American Legion Post 757 and at one time was President of the Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing Euchre, and Parcheesi with her family, and was a lucky Bingo player, which she participated in even nearing her final days. Weesie was full of life for her entire 97 years and had a spirit that lit the entire room. If you were lucky enough to meet her, you loved her to pieces.
The family would like to thank Westmoreland Nursing home for the amazing love and care they provided to her as well as Liberty Village where she resided prior. In her final moments SOMC Hospice provided wonderful care to her and her family, providing peace and comfort during a trying time that will not be forgotten.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Rev. James W. Grove officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. The family will receive visitors from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing requirements will be observed.
The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Her memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com
,