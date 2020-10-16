1/1
Lova R. Woods
1930 - 2020
Lova R. Woods

Chillicothe - Lova R. Woods, of Chillicothe, passed away 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 I Signature Health Care Center following a brief illness.

She was born July 14, 1930, in Vinton County to the late Charles and Freda Delong Burno. On August 28, 1948, she married Leo Woods who preceded her in death November 19 2014.

Surviving are children, Terry (Debra) Woods, Red Park, TX and Tony (Christie) Woods, of Chillicothe; a grandson, Anthony Leo Woods; a brother, John "Jack" (Jeanette) Bruno, of Findlay, OH and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sister-in-laws, Addie Minix, Mary Graves, Essie Neff, Janie Woods and brother-in-law, Ovid Woods.

Lova was a retired manager at Huntington National Bank. She enjoyed traveling to Alaska, Hawaii, and Texas, spending time on the beach with her friend in Canada and enjoyed her grandson playing sports.

She was member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority for 67 years and an active member of the American Legion Post 757 Ladies Auxiliary. She volunteered at Tecumseh, Caboose Museum, Lucy Hayes Museum and traveled for Chillicothe Visitor's Bureau and was a boy scout leader.

Beta Sigma Phi sorority will have a 1 p.m. service on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 followed by a funeral service in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Obadiah Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
OCT
20
Funeral service
Ware Funeral Home
OCT
20
Service
01:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
OCT
20
Burial
Grandview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
