Services
Beam-Fender Funeral Home
123 Winchester St
Sardinia, OH 45171
(937) 446-2670
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Beam-Fender Funeral Home
123 Winchester St
Sardinia, OH 45171
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Beam-Fender Funeral Home
123 Winchester St
Sardinia, OH 45171
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lovetta Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lovetta Charmaine Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lovetta Charmaine Miller Obituary
Lovetta Charmaine Miller

Sardinia - Lovetta Charmaine Miller 66 of Sardinia Oh passed away on Sept 21,2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Lovetta McDaniel Mick, and a brother Charles Anthony Mick. She is survived by her Husband Jeffery Miller, 1 daughter Heather Whitt, 5 grand, 9 great grandchildren, 2 bros Jefffrey(Linda)Mick and Charles Mick II, 3 sisters Michelle Mick,Gwendelyn(Dewitt) Ayers,and Melanie (Ronald) Boring Funeral services will be held on Saturday September 28, 2019 at 1:00PM at the Beam-Fender Funeral Home, Sardinia Oh Visitation will be from 11:00AM until time of service on Saturday September 28, 2019.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lovetta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now