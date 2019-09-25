|
Lovetta Charmaine Miller
Sardinia - Lovetta Charmaine Miller 66 of Sardinia Oh passed away on Sept 21,2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Lovetta McDaniel Mick, and a brother Charles Anthony Mick. She is survived by her Husband Jeffery Miller, 1 daughter Heather Whitt, 5 grand, 9 great grandchildren, 2 bros Jefffrey(Linda)Mick and Charles Mick II, 3 sisters Michelle Mick,Gwendelyn(Dewitt) Ayers,and Melanie (Ronald) Boring Funeral services will be held on Saturday September 28, 2019 at 1:00PM at the Beam-Fender Funeral Home, Sardinia Oh Visitation will be from 11:00AM until time of service on Saturday September 28, 2019.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019