Lowell Sparks
Chillicothe - Lowell Glenden Sparks, 83, of Chillicothe, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center, following an extended illness.
He was born August 10, 1937, in Chillicothe, Ohio, son of the late George Milton and Mali (Lykins) Sparks. On November 1, 1958, he married Gloria Jean (Lambert) Sparks, and together they shared 35 years of marriage before her passing on January 14, 1994.
Surviving are their seven children, James "Jimmy" Sparks, Debbie (Larry) Broome, Bonnie Lou (Daryl) Martin, Daniel (Lilabeth) Sparks, Leila Sparks, Florence Sheets, and Chad Sparks; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family members; and his longtime significant other and companion, Jenny Jenkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Lowell Sparks, Jr., and a son-in-law, Brad Sheets.
Upon his graduation from High School, Lowell enlisted into the United States Army in 1956, where he honorably served for the next 34 years before finally retiring. Lowell then went on to work at the Chillicothe Correctional Institute for several years and later retired. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 108, AMVETS Post 4, and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Arie #600. He was also a member of the Grist Mill Chapel Church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, and staff members at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center for all of their love and care over the last several years.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Haller Funeral Home, with Rev. Rich Cottrill officiating. Military graveside honors conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard will follow at the Charleston Church Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a visitation on Wednesday from 5:00pm-8:00pm at the funeral home.
