1/2
LuAnn (Stauffer) Guysinger
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LuAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LuAnn (Stauffer) Guysinger

Chillicothe - LuAnn (Stauffer) Guysinger, 65, who lived life to the fullest, completed her earthly work duties and has taken her final rest as of 4:07pm, August 14, 2020 with family and friends at her side.

LuAnn was born to Howard L. and Marguerita (Palmer) Stauffer on March 26, 1955 in Chillicothe, Ohio.

Surviving are her four children, Darcee Blake-Pierce, Heidi R. Blake, Trysha M. Blake, and Derek S. Blake. She was known as Mammy to nine grandchildren, Jonah Howard, Reece Pierce, Brianna and Brady Cook, Mason Delong, Randra and Riley Simkins, Isaac and Westley Blake; four great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Benson, Liam Cook, and Lianna Pariscoff; her brother, Gary L. Stauffer; several nieces, nephews, many friends, and her furball Yorkie companion, Nye. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard "Bub" Stauffer, a sister, Marilyn (Stauffer) Erskine, a grandson, Asa A. Howard, and her beloved Jack Russell, Arlo.

LuAnn graduated in 1973 from Zane Trace High School. She was a graduate of the Ohio State Barber school of hair and design, and worked as a Barber for many years. She returned to Hocking Technical College and received her Associate Degree in Nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse, traveling all over the country to care and advocate for patients; nursing was her passion.

The family would like to express many heartfelt thanks to the Zangmeister Cancer Center and Heartland Hospice for their dedicated attention, care, comfort, and treating our mother like family.

The family will receive friends at the Haller Funeral Home for a Celebration of Life from 3:00pm-5:00pm on Monday, August 24, 2020. A service will begin at 5:00pm on Monday, with burial to follow at the Hallsville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the 2020 Trump Presidential Campaign at secure.winred.com or the Zangmeister Cancer Center, 3100 Plaza Properties Blvd. Columbus, Ohio 43219.

Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Service
05:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved