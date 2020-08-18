LuAnn (Stauffer) Guysinger
Chillicothe - LuAnn (Stauffer) Guysinger, 65, who lived life to the fullest, completed her earthly work duties and has taken her final rest as of 4:07pm, August 14, 2020 with family and friends at her side.
LuAnn was born to Howard L. and Marguerita (Palmer) Stauffer on March 26, 1955 in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Surviving are her four children, Darcee Blake-Pierce, Heidi R. Blake, Trysha M. Blake, and Derek S. Blake. She was known as Mammy to nine grandchildren, Jonah Howard, Reece Pierce, Brianna and Brady Cook, Mason Delong, Randra and Riley Simkins, Isaac and Westley Blake; four great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Benson, Liam Cook, and Lianna Pariscoff; her brother, Gary L. Stauffer; several nieces, nephews, many friends, and her furball Yorkie companion, Nye. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard "Bub" Stauffer, a sister, Marilyn (Stauffer) Erskine, a grandson, Asa A. Howard, and her beloved Jack Russell, Arlo.
LuAnn graduated in 1973 from Zane Trace High School. She was a graduate of the Ohio State Barber school of hair and design, and worked as a Barber for many years. She returned to Hocking Technical College and received her Associate Degree in Nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse, traveling all over the country to care and advocate for patients; nursing was her passion.
The family would like to express many heartfelt thanks to the Zangmeister Cancer Center and Heartland Hospice for their dedicated attention, care, comfort, and treating our mother like family.
The family will receive friends at the Haller Funeral Home for a Celebration of Life from 3:00pm-5:00pm on Monday, August 24, 2020. A service will begin at 5:00pm on Monday, with burial to follow at the Hallsville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the 2020 Trump Presidential Campaign at secure.winred.com
or the Zangmeister Cancer Center, 3100 Plaza Properties Blvd. Columbus, Ohio 43219.
Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com