Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Luann Slutz Obituary
CHILLICOTHE - Luann M. "Lou Lou" Slutz, 57, of Chillicothe, went to be with her Heavenly Father 2:20 pm, November 2, 2019, at her residence, with her family present.

She was born July 3, 1962 in Whitehall, OH to the late Richard and Crystal Spellman Slutz. She is survived by her siblings, David (Judy) Slutz, Bobby (Kay) Slutz, and Tony (Debra) Slutz, all of Chillicothe, Patty (Tawn) Anderson, Pataskala, Crissy Roach, Thornville, Rose (Mike) Jones and Ray Slutz, of Columbus, Marcia Jones , Sue (Aaron) Washburn, and Mary Slutz, all of Chillicothe; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and extended family members, Roger and Linda Guise, Shelby Woodruff and family, and a close special friend, Mary Hablitzel. She was preceded in death by a sister, Judy (Russell) Romans and special friend, Bob Woodruff.

Luann was loving and caring toward everyone she met. She would do anything for anyone. She had a silly sense of humor and a heart of gold. She attended Hilltop Mission Church.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Thursday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Pastors Jared McKinney and Aaron Satterfield officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call 5-8 pm Wednesday at Haller's. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
