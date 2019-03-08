Services
Lucas J. Certain


1988 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lucas J. Certain Obituary
Lucas J. Certain

Londonderry - Lucas J. Certain, 30, of Londonderry, passed away 6:21 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at his residence unexpectedly.

He was born May 2, 1988, in Columbus, Ohio to Kenny and Sharon Matthews Certain.

Surviving are his girlfriend, Jessica Smith and unborn son, Ayden J. Certain; his father, Kenny Certain, of Londonderry; a brother, Kenny Certain, of Chillicothe and a sister, Melissa (Rick) Bailey, of Florence, Montana. He was predeceased by his mother, Sharon Betts.

There will be no funeral service or calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
