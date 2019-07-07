|
|
Lucinda Ann Skaggs
Chillicothe - Lucinda Ann Skaggs, 81, of Chillicothe, died 8:28 a.m. Saturday, July 06, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.
She was born March 8, 1938, in Chillicothe, to the late Harvey S. and Opal H. Graham Butler. On December 6, 1967, she married Farris E. "Buck" Skaggs who died March 8, 1985.
Surviving are children, Mark Anthony (Madu) Atwood, of Chillicothe, Christopher Alan (Claudia) Atwood, of Chillicothe, Jerry Robert (Jenny) Atwood, of Chillicothe, Patrick Stephen (Joanne) Atwood, of Pickerington, Linda Irene (Greg) Goldsberry, of Chillicothe, James Thomas (Luanne) Skaggs, of Chillicothe, Kathy Ann Hoffman, of Upper Arlington, and Elizabeth Reba Kolb, of Chillicothe; a stepdaughter, Vickie (Ben) Goff, of Des Moines, IA; 24 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; a brother, Roger A. (Kay) Butler, of Chillicothe; a sister, Barbara Sue (John) Lemaster, of Laurelville; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Norma Mae Butler Gibbs, stepchildren, Dave, Lester and Steve Atwood and a special friend, Thomas "Tom" Batty. Also, a special "thank you" to her beloved caretaker, Shawn Basye, for the time and dedication he gave to our mother and our family.
Lucinda attended God's Community Outreach. She was a former employee of Burger King where she had worked for over 10 years.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in God's Community Outreach, 27307 Old Route 35 E. Chillicothe, with Pastors Woodrow Wilson and Tim Wyman officiating. Burial will follow in Peecher Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 7, 2019