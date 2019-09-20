|
|
Lucy Woodruff
Bainbridge - Lucy E. Woodruff, 92 of Bainbridge unexpectedly passed from this life on Monday evening, Sept. 16, 2019 at her residence. She was born Feb. 13, 1927 in Pike County, the daughter of Clinton and Etta (Basye) Woodruff. Her husband, Clarence Woodruff preceded her in death in 1995.
Surviving are her son, Tommy Woodruff, Hillsboro; grandchildren, Jason, Josh, Allen and Ashley Woodruff; nieces and nephews, including her special nieces, Patricia Mead and Beverly (Darwin) Billett, and her special best friend, Dollie Kuhn. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son, Dale (Janeen) Woodruff, sisters, Francis Tainer, Oddllee Murphy, Ethel Mead and Dorquess Woodruff, and brothers, Todd, John, Pete, Even and Odd Woodruff.
Mrs. Woodruff was the last of 10 children. She will be remembered as loving mother and grandmother.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Mt. Etna Cemetery, Pike County with Duane Taylor officiating. Calling hours will not be observed. The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family. Her memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019